2BHK houses to all eligible after Sankranti: KTR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:42 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

File Photo

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said double bedroom houses would be sanctioned to all eligible people after Sankranti festival.

Speaking at a review meeting with officials to discuss the progress of various developmental works taking place in Sircilla, the Minister said nobody should be left without a house in the district. Irrespective of political affiliations, double bedroom houses should be provided to all eligible families, he said, asking officials to prepare a list of homeless people in all mandals of the district with the support of local public representatives by Sankranti. The assessment should be done in a scientific manner, he said, assuring houses to all eligible families.

The Minister, who instructed authorities to take steps to complete all 6,886 houses sanctioned to the district, said it was the responsibility of Sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs and MPPs to ground the houses sanctioned to their respective areas. Pointing out that houses should be sanctioned to people in Vemulawada, Choppadandi and Manakondur constituencies on the line of the Sircilla segment, he said the houses that were ready for distribution in Sircilla town should be distributed either in the second week of December or by January. The distribution of houses should be done in a transparent manner through draw of lots.

Stating that the 2BHK scheme in Sircilla district was far ahead than in other districts, Rama Rao appreciated officials and public representatives and said the construction of a house and performing the marriage of a daughter were the toughest tasks. However, the State government was doing both these to provide relief to the poor from financial burdens.

The Minister also reviewed the progress of the construction of houses in Chikodu and Morraipalli of Mustabad mandal, Padira, Bandalingapalli and Akkapalli of Yellareddypet mandal and a few villages in Gambiraopet and Thangallapalli mandals.