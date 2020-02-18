2BHK: Hyderabad Collector cautions people not to approach middlemen

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Collector Swetha Mohanty on Monday cautioned the people not to approach the middlemen while applying for 2BHK houses in the city.

She asked the people, who had already applied for the house, or applying for it, to be more careful and not to approach the middlemen. “We will take stern action against those, who were found to be cheating innocent people promising 2BHK houses to them,” she warned.

Swetha Mohanty said criminal cases would be booked against the middlemen for cheating the people. Middlemen collected Rs18,000 from a 2BHK applicant K Sridevi of Rehamathnagar in Yousufguda by putting forged stamp of the Collectorate office on the papers. A criminal case was also registered at the Jubilee Hills police station.

