2BHK works in Khammam on fast track

Khammam: The construction of double bedroom houses, the State government’s prestigious welfare housing programme, is on fast track mode in Khammam district.

Of the 14,555 houses allotted to the district, the construction of as many as 8,707 houses is under progress. So far 2,079 double bedroom houses have been handed over to beneficiaries at different places in the district.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and the District Collector RV Karnan laid special focus on the speedy completion of the houses. The government has sanctioned about Rs 260 crore for the construction works.

The Collector Karnan, besides holding regular meetings to review works progress, has been visiting the work sites on a regular basis and instructing the officials and contractors to carry out the construction on war footing basis.

Of the 14, 555 houses allotted to the district, 3,453 houses construction is under taken by Roads and Buildings Department, 1,790 houses by Sarva Shika Abhiyan, 2,980 houses by Tribal Welfare Engineering Department (TWED) and 484 houses by Panchayat Raj Department.

The construction of as many as 3,266 double bedroom houses is at final stages and 3,719 houses are at different stages of construction, Karnan informed Telangana Today on Saturday. Steps have been taken to ensure that there is no shortage for sand for the construction works.

Initially, only 3,000 houses were allotted to Khammam Assembly constituency. At the request of Minister Ajay Kumar, the government allotted another 5,000 houses to the constituency. Presently, 3,000 houses are under construction.

In the month of March, IT, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao handed over a total of 477 houses to the beneficiaries at Raghunathapalem and YSR Colony. Efforts are being made to hand over another 1,000 houses being constructed at Tekulapalli in the constituency to the beneficiaries.

Assembly constituency wise allocation of double bedroom houses is as follows; Madhira – 2,400 houses, Palair – 2,400 houses, Sathupalli – 1,400 houses and Wyra – 1,075. Basic amenities such as drinking water and electricity supply, sanitation are being provided at all the colonies.

As directed by Minister Rama Rao, steps had been taken to maintain utmost transparency in the selection of eligible beneficiaries who are being drawn through draws of lots. A special drive has been conducted in Khammam to receive applications from Sep 14 to 16, Ajay Kumar informed.

Besides Khammam constituency, the progress of houses construction in Madhira, Palair, Sathupalli and Wyra is also being monitored closely by field visits and by giving suggestions to the local MLAs and officials, he added.

