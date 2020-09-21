2BHKs in 111 areas in Hyderabad: Talasani

Speaking to mediapersons in the Assembly premises here, the Minister said there was no question of the State government going back on its promise to allot one lakh double bedroom houses for the poor in Greater Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Continuing his tirade against the Congress, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday released the list of 111 locations in Greater Hyderabad area where the State government has taken up construction of one lakh double bedroom houses for the urban poor. He dared the Congress leaders to visit all the locations and inspect the ongoing works on their own before making any further allegations against the State government.

Speaking to mediapersons in the Assembly premises here, the Minister said there was no question of the State government going back on its promise to allot one lakh double bedroom houses for the poor in Greater Hyderabad. He reiterated that the government was constructing a few dignity housing projects outside Greater Hyderabad due to lack of land in the city. “The State government will extend necessary financial support to eligible beneficiaries willing to construct houses on their own land,” he said.

Srinivas Yadav stated that even successive governments including Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh took up weaker sections housing projects for Hyderabad citizens outside the city due to shortage of land. He said about 45,951 houses were constructed in 91 locations under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission during 2007-2014 of which the Congress government constructed about 33,558 houses outside the GHMC limits.

“We are ready to take up these projects within the core city if the Congress leaders are willing to show us necessary land. All the locations where the diginity housing projects were taken up are prime lands worth crores of rupees,” he stated. He said 90 per cent units will be given to beneficiaries from Greater Hyderabad and the remaining 10 per cent will be allocated to local beneficiaries. Necessary guidelines will be issued by the State government shortly.

Srinivas Yadav rubbished the allegations of the Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and said he did not run away from his promise. “The Congress leaders want to stretch the issue like a daily serial for their political mileage. But I am not willing to waste my time and hence, am sending the list of all 111 locations to the CLP leader to verify the progress of these projects for himself,” he added.

On the delay in completing the construction of double bedroom houses, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had already announced in the Assembly that it was a continuous process. “The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the ongoing construction works to some extent. Of the 111 locations, we have already completed 632 houses in five locations and handed them over to beneficiaries who are living there now,” he said.

As per the schedule for the next one year, the State government will be completing the remaining housing projects by September next year. Of this, around 74,447 houses will be completed by December this year at 88 locations. In all, the State government is spending Rs 9,714.59 crore for construction of one lakh double bedroom houses in Greater Hyderabad.

