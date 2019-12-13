2BHKs transform tribal hamlets in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 12:38 am 12:40 am

Wanaparthy: Eerla Thanda and Karne Thanda are about 10 km apart in what used to be one of the remotest areas of Ghanpur (Khilla Ghanpur) mandal. They have two similarities – both are located between rocky hillocks where there was no proper road connectivity till a decade ago and now, will be among the first of 2BHK colonies exclusively built for the Lambada community in Wanaparthy district as part of the 2BHK scheme by the State government.

Ganja (75) has spent his entire life residing in Karne Thanda cultivating jowar, maize and paddy in four acres he inherited from his ancestors. Ganja has five sons and three daughters, who are all temporary migrant workers, who spend most of their time living in rented houses and working in the auto-rickshaw transportation industry in Hyderabad, visiting their native village once in a couple of months. “This year there were good rains and our borewell has recharged. So were able to grow a good crop for our family’s consumption needs, but we can’t say that we can be lucky every time,” Ganja told Telangana Today at the 2BHK site at Karne Thanda, where 37 2BHK houses have been constructed and in 12 BHKs where under construction.

Ganja and his family got three 2BHKs allotted to them and Ganja would be spending the rest of his life in one of the houses. The colony is likely to be inaugurated by IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao in a few days.

An artistically built Tulja Bhavani temple in traditional temple architecture painted in bright sky-blue, yellow and other colours, which occupies almost an acre of land with enough open area to conduct mini-jataras; was donated by Ganja to facilitate construction of the temple which lies on the other side of the 2BHK colony’s entrance. Right behind the temple are at least 13 more houses for which slabs were raised. There is provision for a spacious common community hall which is under construction.

A few kilometres away, at Eerla Thanda, 20 families which were allotted the newly constructed 2BHK housing colony with a waterfront of an overflowing tank, were busy completing finishing works such as paints. Another 30 2BHK houses are to be constructed in assigned land in the village.

10 Banjara families of Garlabanda Thanda from Amdambanda Thanda Gram Panchayat have been eagerly waiting to perform their house-warming ceremony of 10 2 BHK houses built under the scheme this week.

Out of the total 2,340 houses allotted for the poor across the district, Collector gave administrative sanctions for 2,322 houses and the tenders have been called for 1,455 houses where 67 houses have been constructed so far. Another 1,088 houses are under various stages of construction.

Some of the major colonies are in Madanapuram mandal headquarters with 160 houses in G+1 model with 8 2BHK flats in each of the 20 building blocks. On the other hand, the outskirts of Peddagudem village in Wanaparthy mandal, a 2BHK colony of 400 individual houses is under construction. At Miraspally village, 40 2BHK houses were nearing completion, according to Panchayat Raj officials.

