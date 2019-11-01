2D vector mapping in Hyderabad likely from Nov 7

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: The GHMC is planning to launch 2D vector mapping and satellite images of all the structures in the city from November 7 to increase property tax collection.

After Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directed the municipal corporation to focus on its revenue, the GHMC has now decided to use technology for efficient survey of all the structures in the city.

As part of the survey, officials will be identifying all the under assessed and unassessed structures and initiate action accordingly. For the current financial year, the municipal corporation has set itself a target of collecting Rs.1,800 crore property tax of which nearly Rs.920 crore has been collected till date.

Staff from Kukatpally and Serilingampally zones have been trained and a session was conducted for Secunderabad zone office on Thursday, said GHMC Additional Commissioner Sikta Patnaik.

Meeting tomorrow

The 12th General Body Meeting of the GHMC is scheduled to be held on Saturday from 10.30 am onwards at its head office. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan will be chairing the meeting.

Special gesture

The GHMC has launched the initiative of arranging transportation in government vehicles to employees on their final day of service with the municipal corporation.

Accordingly, 34 employees, who retired on Thursday were felicitated and dropped at their homes in special vehicles. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar directed the officials to ensure that all financial benefits were handed over to the employees on the retirement day, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.