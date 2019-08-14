2nd nomination filed for MLC polls in Telangana

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: One more candidate — Bhojraj Koyalkar of Shramajeevi Party — filed his nomination on Wednesday for the MLC election, which is scheduled for August 26, in Telangana. This takes the number of candidates in the fray for the MLC seat under the MLA quota to two.

Filing of nominations closed on Wednesday and August 19 is the deadline for withdrawal of nominations. Even if Koyalkar remains in the fray after the scrutiny of nominations on August 16, TRS nominee Gutha Sukhender Reddy is expected to win the contest with ease as the party enjoys an unstoppable majority in the Legislative Assembly.

In the event of Koyalkar’s nomination getting rejected during scrutiny, Sukhender Reddy would be declared elected unopposed. Congress and BJP did not field their candidates for the election.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter