3.26L tonnes of paddy procured so far: Niranjan Reddy

Published: 12:31 am 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Matching the bumper paddy crop this yasangi, the State government has procured 3,26,260 metric tonnes of paddy through 3,281 centres in the State so far. Similarly, 78,412.65 MT of corn was procured through 830 centres.

Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, in a statement on Thursday, said the State was augmenting the procurement process based on the extent of harvest. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared that ‘farmer is the king’ in Telangana and never before have such huge funds been released for procurement, particularly during the combined AP regime,” he said.

Considering the bumper paddy yield, the State has given Rs 25,000 crore bank guarantee to the Civil Supplies Department for purchase and corn was offered a support price of Rs 1,760 per quintal by giving a bank guarantee of Rs 3,213 crore to Markfed.

Calling criticism by TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy on the shortage of gunny bags as irresponsible, the Minister said the State was on a purchasing spree despite production issues due to lockdown elsewhere in the country. “The entire quantity of gunny bags for the whole nation is manufactured in West Bengal (95 per cent) and Eluru (3-4 per cent). The State had its action plan ready even before the corona outbreak,” he said.

He said that the Chief Minister had personally spoke with the Prime Minister and Union Minister for Agriculture on reopening of jute mills, but the location of these mills in thickly populated areas had forced the local governments to impose lockdown, Niranjan Reddy said. He further said that the State was purchasing the entire quantity of 9 crore bags available with Markfed and Civil Supplies immediately.

He said that the Union government had also issued new guidelines for the usage of HDPE (plastic) bags in place of gunny bags to meet the demand. He reminded the TPCC chief that the Food Corporation of India won’t allow gunny bags to be reused. “If you have any constructive suggestion bring them to our notice or appreciate the good work we are doing,” he said.

