3.30cr saplings to be planted in Khammam

Khammam: Plans are afoot to plant as many as 3.30 crore saplings in Khammam district during this year’s Telangana ku Haritha Haram (TKHH) programme. District Collector RV Karnan who held a review meeting with the district officials on Wednesday, directed them to make plans for the planting of saplings and to achieve department-wise targets.

He said that as many as 3.95 crore saplings were being grown at nurseries at different places across the district. The Department of Forests and Police were allotted one crore saplings, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) was allotted one crore saplings. The Collector asked the officials to involve students and industries in the plantation programme. Plans have to be made to plant saplings on the banks of NSP canal and irrigation tanks.