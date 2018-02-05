3 arrested with gold worth Rs 4.2 lakh in Nizamabad

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad police nabbed a three member robbers’ gang and seized 13.9 tolas of gold ornaments worth Rs 4.2 lakh from them.

Sudershan, Nizamabad ACP, said in a press meet that Mohammed Rehmath, Shaik Arshad, and Abdul Zuned, formed a team and were breaking into houses at Mujahid Nagar and Malapally areas of Nizamabad.

They broke into Mohammed Abdul Qadeer house on November 27, 2017, and fled with 13 tolas of gold ornaments and Rs 13 thousand in cash. Among three Zuned is a minor.

ACP said on the basis of victim’s complaint Nizamabad fifth town police conducted an investigation and nabbed three suspects, who robbed couple of houses under fifth town police station limits.

Police recovered two pairs of gold necklace, 14 small gold rings of children, two bangles, gold ‘nallpusala haram’ and two pair of gold earrings from them.

ACP Sudershan said after selling some of the ornamnets, Rehmanth went to Kuala Lumpur and had been living a lavish lifestyle. On seeing his lifestyle police started keeping an eye on him, then police finally nabbed him and his team members.

ACP appreciated Nizamabad Rural Circle Inspector N Buchaiah, fifth town SI Srihari and his team members for successfully arresting the gang and recommended rewards for them.