3 chain snatchers nabbed, 40 gm gold recovered in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: In a span of 24 hours, Hyderababd City Police nabbed three persons who had snatched away a gold chain from an elderly woman at DD Colony in Amberpet on Saturday. The gold chain weighing 40 grams was also recovered from the thieves.

The arrested were identified as Harsha Joshi, 19, Potlakari Manoj Kumar, 18, and Thakur Ashwin Singh, 22, and the trio was arrested near Kachiguda railway station on Sunday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that on Saturday morning Harsha and Manoj snatched away a gold chain from one B Anasuya, 55, of DD Colony in Amberpet while she was walking near the Sai Baba Temple Road stretch in Dilsukhnagar area.

“One of the accused Manoj approached Ashwin for borrowing Rs. 3,000 for some work. Instead of giving the money, Ashwin introduced Manoj to Harsha saying the latter was a perfect bike rider and would help him in snatching a gold chain and selling it from which they can get a huge money.

Ashwin arranged a bike without a number plate to Manoj and Hasha who committed the offence on Saturday,” he explained.

After snatching the chain from the victim, the duo with helmets headed towards Kachiguda railway station. Afterwards, they got rid of helmet and Manoj changed his shirt to avoid getting identified.

Following the incident, the police immediately formed special teams from various police stations and started efforts to identify and nab the offenders. ‘With the help of images and videos captured by the closed circuit cameras the police picked up the suspects. On questioning, they admitted to the offence,” said Anjani Kumar.

The Commissioner appealed to the youth not to get involved in such activities and asked parents to monitor the activities of their children.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter