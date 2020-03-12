3 Conmen arrested in Toopran

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Medak: Toopran Police on Thursday arrested three persons for allegedly cheating some bank customers by surreptitiously collecting the details of ATM card and CVV while they were withdrawing cash at ATM kiosks.

Producing the accused before media persons, Inspector, Toopran, Swamy Goud said that the trio, who used to keep a watch on gullible persons, cheated three persons in Toopran and Ramayampet. The Inspector said that the accused used to collect the ATM card number and CVV number while another man from their gang used to seek the phone requesting to make a call from the phone of the ATM cardholder. The second person used to share the OTP number to help the first one to transfer the amount from their bank accounts through the mobile Kiosk App. The accused committed two such crimes in Toopran on December 9 and January 6 and committed another crime in Ramayampet on December 19 in Ramyampet. Together, they transferred 1.04 lakh from these three accounts of victims.

The Police recovered Rs 32,500 and a Pulsar bike from the accused who were identified as C Eswraiah and Barankula Muneeshwar, residents of Jagadgirigutta and Kodaparthi Aditya, a native of Shivanagar in Warangal district. The fourth member of the gang Venkatesh is absconding.

