3-day ‘Badminton Championship-2019’ inaugurated in Mancherial

Mancherial: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana inaugurated a three-day long State-level under-15 Badminton Championship-2019 here on Friday. He was joined by Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police Rakshita K Murthy. Around 200 players belonging to various districts are participating in the event, according to organisers.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayana said badminton players hailing from Telangana were able to compete with their counterparts of Japan, Korea and China which were leading the sport and were excelling in the field. He advised to participants to treat both win and defeat equally. He opined that those, who lose in the first attempt, could shine if they try again without depressing.

Former MLA and Mancherial Club president Gaddam Aravinda Reddy said that they were encouraging sportsmen and players on behalf of the recreation centre by hosting various events and offering certain facilities. He felicitated both the commissioner of police and DCP by presenting mementos and shawls. He thanked them for gracing the occasion. The dignitaries tried their hand at the badminton, cheering the participants.

The Mancherial Club vice president Vala Srinivas Rao, State Badminton Association treasurer Pani Rao, joint secretary PCS Rao, observer AN Chary, Mancherial District Olympic Association secretary Raghunath Reddy, State-level badminton competition committee convener G Mukesh Goud, co-conveners Vasu, Ramesh Reddy, Meena Reddy, district badminton association president Manohar Rao and Sudhakar, treasurer Satyapal Reddy and many others were present.

