3-day industrial and engineering expo starts in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:47 pm

Hyderabad: The fifth edition of the three-day Industrial and Engineering Expo (Indexpo) 2019 kicked off here in the city on Friday. The exhibition which will conclude on Sunday is being organised by Indore Infoline Pvt Ltd. About six international exhibitors are participating in the event and nearly 20,000 are expected to visit in the next three days. Engineering students from industrial and mechanical streams made way to the exhibition which also saw showcase of industrial products on display.

Lokesh Machines director M Sri Krishna said that laser cutting machinery which used to be very expensive once is now becoming affordable and there are many exhibitors showcasing state-of-the-art laser machinery.

“The exhibition showcases 4,700 units of various industrial products, the biggest ever in the city and the gross value of these products on display is Rs 40 crore. Through this exhibition we are confident of generating a sales leads worth Rs 150 crore over a period of next one year,” said Rajkumar Agrawal, MD of Indore Infoline Pvt Ltd. 150 exhibitors from all over India, China and Austria with latest machinery and technology for industrial automation are showcasing their products and services.

“The expo provides platform to manufacturers and suppliers of industrial and engineering products at one place. This show is an opportunity for the Hyderabad Industrial product manufacturers to showcase and supply their products,” said Agrawal.

