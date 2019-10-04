3 detained for extorting Hyderabad realtors

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Mancherial: Three youngsters were reportedly taken into custody for allegedly extorting realtors in Hyderabad by threatening them with firearms. But, the police have not confirmed the arrests.

It is learned that three cousins from Srirampur town were also detained for having links with the accused, and were being interrogated. “Investigating officials are not divulging details of the accused as they are likely to be alerted. It may take some time to disclose information about the three and their modus operandi,” a police official said.

The three, addicted to lavish lifestyle, were threatening to kill bigwigs of the real estate sector in Hyderabad, using country-made short weapons bought from Bihar. Their act was exposed when one of their victims approached the Hyderabad Police recently, who in turn sought cooperation from their counterparts of Mancherial. Mancherial DCP Rakshita K Murthy was not available for comment.

