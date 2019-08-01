3 get jail for poaching tiger in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:30 am

Mancherial: A Chennur court on Thursday sentenced three persons to one-year imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 for poaching a tiger three years ago.

Chennur I Class Judge M Sai Kumar pronounced the verdict, awarding the term of imprisonment and fine to Athram Erraiah, Athram Lasmaiah and Athram Rajanna — all tribals belonging to Pinnaram village in Kotapalli mandal. The court examined pieces of evidence and witnesses before giving the judgement.

Forest officials booked a case against the three for killing the four-year-old male tiger — Phalguna II — by setting an electrified snare at a stream under the limits of the Chintalapalli Forest Beat in Chennur Forest Range on December 2, 2016. They then buried its carcass to cover up their offence. The body of the carnivore was exhumed from the crime spot.

Chennur FDO D Rajarao commended authorities of the Forest department for striving to bring the case to a logical end. He cautioned that those who hunt wild animals would sternly be punished and requested the public to protect wildlife and forest cover, which play a vital role in the existence of human beings.

