3 held for break-in and extortion in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police on Sunday arrested a three-member gang including a reporter working for a vernacular news channel from the old city on the charges of theft and extortion.

The arrested were identified as Abdul Rahim Bavazir, Sayeed Bin Ali Bahamed, and Mohammed Shafi who belong to Barkas and Kanchanbagh areas in old city.

According to police, a businessman from Chota Bazar in Golconda, Mohd Murtuza Khan, lodged a complaint with the Chandrayangutta police in last week alleging that a gang including Mazher Qureshi alias Munna Pahelwan Ahmed Khan, Ahmed, Sayeed Bahamed, Layeq Ali, Shafee and others, barged into his residence at Chandrayangutta and took away the electricity meter and a generator after damaging the house, said the police.

“Suddenly, they barged into his house and started damaging the valuables and articles in the house. When the owner tried to stop them, they told him that they were doing so at the behest of Abdul Raheem Bavazir,” they said. They also took away the electricity meter and a generator from the premises, the officials said.

Earlier, Bavazir had threatened Khan by demanding Rs 10 lakh cash and also pressurized him to vacate the house. Based on the complaint, the Chandrayangutta police booked a case and arrested the accused and started a search operation to nab the other absconding suspects in the case, they added.