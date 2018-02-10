3 held for car mechanic’s murder in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: The Humayun Nagar police on Friday solved the murder mystery of Syed Sharfuddin,40, a car mechanic which occurred about 10 days ago and arrested three persons including two history sheeters in connection with the case. Previous enmity had led to the murder, police said. The arrested persons were identified as Syed Arshad Bhaktiyar alias Arshad; Shaik Azharuddin alias Ajju and Syed Firdouz.

According to police, Sharfuddin along with his brothers had a car workshop near the Defence Pension office on First Lancer Road. “Arshad, a local rowdy had been demanding them to shift the workshop from there, but they refused. He bore a grudge against them and waited for a chance to attack,” said A Venkateshwar Rao, DCP, West Zone.

On January 31 afternoon, Arshad along with his associates Firdous and Azhar armed with knives and iron rods came to the workshop and attacked Sharfuddin. He sustained grievous injuries and died while being shifted to hospital. Police said Arshad was a history sheeter of Golconda and was involved in 16 cases, while Firdouz who is also a history sheeter from Banjara Hills was involved in 27 cases. Ajju was involved in three cases.