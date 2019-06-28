3 held for forcing Mumbai cabbie to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

By | Published: 1:37 pm

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Friday arrested three persons for allegedly beating a Muslim cab driver on Thursday for not chanting Jai Shri Ram.

The trio was arrested with the help of CCTV footage, which captured their movement.

Police said that the three men misbehaved with the victim, Faisal Usman Khan, in an inebriated state.

Khan (25), the victim, was allegedly thrashed by the accused persons for not giving side to their two-wheeler vehicle on which they were travelling. The incident took place at around 3 am on June 23.

The victim had told police that he was in Mumbra when his car broke down and was trying to get it restarted with the parking lights on. However, the three men who were on the scooter arrived at the spot and allegedly thrashed him without any reason.

At present, the three men are in judicial custody.