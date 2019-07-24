3 held for forgery in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police have arrested three persons for helping borrowers in preparing fake and fabricated documents that were submitted to banks as collateral security to obtain a Rs.5 crore loan.

The arrested persons were Babu Rao, Indrakaran and Srikanth, all siblings residing in Balapur. According to police, they had nabbed the key suspect Vimal Goel last year for duping the Syndicate Bank by submitting fake documents and obtaining loans. The case was registered in 2016 following a complaint from the bank.

During the investigation, it was found that documents were prepared by Indrakaran, Srikanth and Babu Rao with the assistance of some revenue officials. They had conspired with the revenue officials and created false revenue records of a land and the documents were handed over to Vimal Goel, the police said, adding that Goel submitted the same documents and got the loan sanctioned. “At the time of sanctioning loan, the legal adviser of bank failed in verifying the documents of properties that were pledged with the bank,” police said.

