3 held for murder in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police solved the murder of Mohd Feroz in Suleman Nagar earlier this week and arrested three persons here on Thursday.

The arrested persons were Mohd Naseem alias Lala, a sofa repairer, Shaik Sarvar, a car driver and Mohd Mohsin, also a driver, all from Chintalmet in Suleman Nagar in Rajendranagar.

Last Saturday night, elderly persons in Suleman Nagar had performed the marriage of a poor couple which went on till late night. During this, Naseem along with others, who were already in an inebriated condition created nuisance at the venue. Feroz (22), a tiles worker tried to pacify them, but they assaulted him. Night duty constables from Rajendranagar police station reached the spot and warned Naseem and let him off.

However, Naseem bore a grudge against Feroz and went home, took a knife and went to Sarwar’s house where they were joined by Mohsin. Around 1 am on Sunday, Feroz and his friend Akhil were going on a bike to the latter’s house when they were stopped by Naseem who started beating Feroz. “They overpowered Akhil and Naseem stabbed Feroz multiple times on his chest causing grievous bleeding injuries and was declared as brought dead in the hospital,” police said.

Local residents tried to catch them, but they managed to flee the spot. The three were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

