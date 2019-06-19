3 held for robbery in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: The Chilkalguda police arrested three persons, including a juvenile, for robbing a man of Rs 3,000 and snatching his mobile phone.

The suspects Dommati Villas, 22, and J Arvind, 21, who, along with the juvenile, were residents of Musheerabad.

The trio allegedly robbed one Abhishek Kumar on June at 10 around 3 am behind Gandhi Hospital. Abhishek had withdrawn Rs. 3,000 from an ATM centre and was on his way to the Secunderabad railway station to pick up his brother who was to arrive by an early morning train when he was robbed.

“The three suspects approached him on a motorcycle and demanded his phone. When he refused, they thrashed him and snatched the mobile phone from him,” said AC Balagangi Reddy, Station House Officer, Chilkalguda.

The three were arrested on Wednesday and the motorcycle used for the offence was seized.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter