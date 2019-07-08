3 held in car driver murder case in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested by the Chandrayangutta police for their alleged involvement in the gruesome murder of car driver Syed Shujauddin Quadri, 29.

The arrested were Shaik Kareem, Baba Fakhruddin and Shahnaz Begum. Mohammed Jahangir, who is also involved in the case, is on the run.

“The four persons had previous enmity with the victim. On June 7, they killed him and dumped the body in a nala,” Chandrayangutta Inspector G Koteshwar Rao said. The police searched one-km stretch of the nala and recovered a few parts of the body. The arrested persons were produced before the court and remanded.