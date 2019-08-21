3 IAF personnel killed as truck falls into gorge in Barmer

By | Published: 3:15 pm

Jaipur: Three IAF personnel were killed and three severely injured on Wednesday when the truck carrying them fell into a gorge in Barmer district of Rajasthan, police said.

“The Indian Air Force has a camp at the hill top (a height of 100 feet) as well as at the base in Chouhatan. This truck was coming down from the camp with six IAF personnel seated inside when it fell into the gorge. Three people have lost their lives, while three are severely injured and have been shifted to a hospital in Barmer,” said Ajeet Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police.

“We are investigating if it was due to brake failure or something else,” Singh added.