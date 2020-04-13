3 Indian-Americans show recovery from COVID-19 after plasma therapy

By | Published: 9:54 pm

Houston: Three Indian-Americans, who were hospitalised in a critical condition for COVID-19 here, are showing signs of recovery after being transfused with plasma from the recovered Coronavirus patients, hospital sources have said.

As the vaccine for COVID-19 is not expected for months and new cases are increasing daily, doctors in Texas and around the country are experimenting with a new treatment based on an old technique, but aren’t sure if it to be fully effective.

The Convalescent Plasma therapy is a process in which blood plasma from a patient who has recovered from COVID-19 is infused into a critically ill patient so that the specific antibodies present in the blood of the recovered person can help fight the infection. Antibodies are proteins in blood that fight specific bacteria and viruses.

In the absence of a vaccine, doctors and scientists are looking to convalescent plasma because they consider it low risk and because it has been effective during past epidemics. Five patients at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston — part of the Baylor College of Medicine — have been treated with convalescent plasma, said Ashok Balasubramanyam, vice president of academic integration and associate dean of academic affairs at the Baylor College of Medicine.

Three Indian American COVID-19 patients — IT professional Rohan Bavadekar, Lavanga Veluswamy and Sushm Singh, are being treated at St Luke’s Medical Center in Houston, and have found recently recovered donors with same blood groups for plasma transfusion.