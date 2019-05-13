3 killed, 10 injured in different road mishaps in Nizamabad

By | Published: 12:35 am

Kamareddy: Three persons died and 10 others were injured in three different road accidents in erstwhile Nizamabad district.

On Sunday night, two men from Bihar died on the spot when their bike (TS-16 EP-3981) hit the divider on NH-44 on the outskirts of Kamareddy. Raju (35) and Chandu (36) were reportedly speeding. Devunipalli SI Srikanth registered a case and sent the bodies to the Kamareddy hospital.

In another incident, an unidentified person fell off a moped at Pothangal Kurd village of Gandhari mandal in Kamareddy district and died at the spot.

In third case, an auto rickshaw turned turtle on the Nizamabad-Bodhan highway at Yedapalli. Driver Durgaiah, of Jankampet, was headed to Nizamabad from Yedapalli with nine labourers. When the auto reached near Ashok Sagar, a dog strayed in front of it and the auto turned turtle.

The injured were identified as Bodasu Narsaiah, Makkala Sailoo, Rapari Narasimhulu, Rapari Venkati, Rapari Chinna Sailoo and Durgaiah. They were all rushed to the Nizamabad government hospital for treatment.