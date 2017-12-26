3 killed, 2 injured in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

By | Published: 2:20 pm

Bijnor: Three people were killed in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a three-wheeler auto here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday on Ganj road here, when a speeding motorcycle crashed into a passenger laden three- wheeler auto, the police said.

The bikers– Dinesh (22) and Raisu (35)–died on the spot , they said, adding the injured auto passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital where one passenger, Bunty (27), succumbed to injuries.

The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem, the police added.