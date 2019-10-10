3 killed due to electrocution in Nizamabad

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Kamareddy/Nizamabad: Three persons died of electrocution and two others injured in separate incidents on Thursday. As part of Akol-Sangareddy highway construction works, workers from West Bengal were laying high tension power lines and got electrocuted when a thunderbolt struck them.

Two farmers died of electrocution when they came in contact with an electric trap in a paddy field at Gadkhol village of Sirikonda mandal in Nizamabad district. The trap was laid to prevent wild boars from damaging the crop.

