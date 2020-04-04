3 militants killed in ongoing Kashmir gunfight with security forces

By | Published: 9:37 am

Srinagar: Three militants have been killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Police sources said following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of a group of militants in the Hardmanguri Batpora area of Kulgam district, security forces, including SOG of local police and Rashtriya Rifles launched an operation late last evening.

When challenged, militants hiding in the orchard area of the Hardmanguri Batpora village opened fire at the surrounding security forced after which an encounter started there.

“So far, three militants have been killed in this operation and their bodies are lying in the orchard area. Two to three militants are still inside the cordoned area. The operation is still going on”, police sources said.

The same sources said this group of militants is believed to have been responsible for three civilian killings in the district earlier this week