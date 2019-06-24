3 peddlers held, cocaine worth Rs 15 lakh seized in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Two Nigerians and an Ivory Coast national were nabbed by the Prohibition and Excise Department officials here on Monday on charges of attempting to sell cocaine to customers in the city.

As many as 254 grams of cocaine, worth over Rs 15 lakh was seized from the possession of arrested persons – Zadi Pascal of Ivory Coast and Ugochukwu Chima and Okrouchenn Samuel, both from Nigeria. Four mobile phones, three bikes and Rs 3.2 lakh in cash were also recovered from them.

Based on specific information, the excise sleuths raided a house at Qaderbagh in Golconda and nabbed the trio, said Excise Deputy Commissioner (Enforcement) C Vivekananda Reddy.

The trio procured cocaine from Mumbai and Bengaluru from their fellow countrymen and sold it to prospective customers for Rs 6,000 per gram, he said adding that a hunt was on to nab three more persons who were part of the gang and supplied drugs to Pascal, Chima and Samuel.

The three arrested also did carry any valid documents including passports, Reddy said. So far, 11 customers to whom the trio sold cocaine were identified. A case under relevant Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the trio.

According to Reddy, the Ivory Coast national Pascal, who was staying in a rented portion at Qaderbagh in Golconda since January 2019, played a key role in the racket. He was working at the behest of another Nigerian Lucky alias Obi. Pascal was allegedly sourcing the contraband from Lucky’s associate in Mumbai through private tourist buses. Both Chima and Samuel were caught in Pascal’s room. Pascal allegedly maintained contacts with another drug peddler Ebuka in Bengaluru. Pascal was found to be supplying drugs to his and Ebuka’s clients in the city.

Over 250 undergoing de-addiction

Prohibition and Excise Deputy Commissioner (Enforcement) C Vivekananda Reddy said in the last one-and-half years, over 250 persons found consuming drugs had opted for undergoing de-addiction programme besides more than 1,600 students and youngsters, who were found consuming marijuana, were counselled in the presence of their parents.