3-year-old boy dies in movie hall in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Sunday outing turned tragic for a family when their three-year-old son died after falling from the first floor of a theatre in Abids.

The boy, Kaparshi Dutta, went along with his parents Venkat Pavan Kumar and Sirisha to Santosh Sapna Theatre complex for a movie. During the intermission, the parents came out of the cinema hall to buy some snacks.

“Around 7.30 pm, Kaparshi slipped and fell from the first floor and injured his head. His parents rushed him to the hospital,” police said, adding that he died during treatment early on Monday.

The Abid Road police registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC and are investigating.

