3-year-old girl comes under wheels of school bus in Warangal, dies

By | Published: 6:26 pm

Warangal Rural: Alleged negligence of a school bus driver claimed the life of a three-year-old girl at Katrapally village in Sangem mandal in the district on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Manaswitha, daughter of Amarender Reddy and Jyothsna, of the same village.

The girl along with her mother had come to the bus stop to send off her elder sister who is studying in a private school at Mamnoor. While mother and child were returning home after the elder daughter boarded the bus, the bus moved forwarded and mowed down the girl, killing her on the spot. She came under the front wheels. Following this, the parents and other relatives of the deceased staged a dharna alleging that negligent driving of the school bus driver had claimed the life of an innocent girl. Police have registered a case against driver Lingamurthy and are investigating the case.

