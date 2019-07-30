30-bed hospital inaugurated at Bichkunda of Kamareddy

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Kamareddy: Telangana government aims to introduce various welfare schemes for the benefit of people of this district, said State Health Minister Etela Rajender.

Rajender and Transport Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy inaugurated 30-bed hospital building at Bichkunda, which is constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore and 33/11 KV sub-station at Mangloor village of Nizamsagar mandal.

Rajender said Telangana government introduced various schemes in health sector such as KCR kits for pregnant women, child welfare schemes, and safe drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha.

He said government built the 30 bed hospital at Bichkunda to provide better healthcare services to the people and had also provided modern equipment at PHCs.

Prashanth Reddy said Rs 610 crore had been allocated to the district to construct new road and repair of the roads, of that Rs 226 crore had been allocated to Jukkal Assembly constituency for road widening, central lighting and CC road works.

Jukkal MLA Hanumanthu Shinde said government should focus on improving facilities in government hospitals, sanction new building and staff to the Pitlam hospital, allocate funds for compound wall and postmortem room.

In this programme, MLC Rajeshwar, Kamareddy Zilla Parishad Chairperson D Shobha, Nizamabad Zilla Parishad Chairman D Vittal Rao, Kamareddy Joint Collector Yadireddy, Rural Development Officer Rajeshwar and District Medical Health Officer Dr Chandrashekhar participated.

