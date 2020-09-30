30 candidates, including Sandhu, to attend online goalkeeping course

“I am looking forward to attending the online goalkeeping coaching certificate course. It will be my first-ever coaching certification and I am eager to learn from the esteemed instructors,” Gurpreet stated as per an AIFF media release.

By | Published: 2:55 pm

New Delhi: Arjuna awardee Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will take part in the first-ever online goalkeeping introductory course next month. The three-day course will kick-off on October 2. Thirty selected candidates from 200-odd applicants will take part in the course.

“I am looking forward to attending the online goalkeeping coaching certificate course. It will be my first-ever coaching certification and I am eager to learn from the esteemed instructors,” Gurpreet stated as per an AIFF media release.

Following that, the online scouting workshop is scheduled from October 12 to 16. The registration window for the same will be open till October 4.

The online goalkeeping introductory is considered as a prerequisite for the AFC goalkeeping level 1 course along with AFC/AIFF c-certificate. Dinesh Nair and Gumpe Rime will be the instructors and they will be assisted by Rajat Guha, Raghuvir Khanolkar and Pradhyum Reddy, AIFF added.