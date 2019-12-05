30-day Action Plan heralds growth to rural parts, says Balka Suman

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Mancherial: Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman asserted that the recent 30-day Action Plan for developing villages heralded growth of the rural parts. He was addressing a gathering at distribution of tractors to 45 gram panchayats of several mandals organized here on Thursday. He was joined by Zilla Parishad Chairperson N Bhagyalaxmi, Peddapalli MP B Venkatesh Netha, Mancherial MLA N Diwakar Rao and Collector Bharati Hollikeri.

Suman opined that the amended Panchayat Raj Act brought reforms and alteration in administration of rural local bodies. The recent initiative which is the brain-child of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhat Rao, helped the villages to resolve long pending challenges and to ensure a dumping yard and graveyard. In order to manage waste, tractors, dozers, and tankers are being given to gram panchayats.

The government whip told authorities to create awareness on sanitation, greenery among the rural folks. He stressed the need to have coordination among the officials in achieving the goal. The rural parts are set to achieve financial empowerment with the help of new Panchayat Raj Act and measures being taken by the government.

Bharati said that the 30-day action plan was successfully carried out in the district and tractors were meant for lifting garbage and for watering saplings. She informed that the remaining villages would also be provided with the tractors soon. She requested heads of gram panchayats and officials concerned to utilize the facility and keep rural parts clean.

District ZP Chief Executive Officer Narender, District Rural Development Officer B Sheshadri, District Panchayat Officer Veera Buchaiah, many other officials and public representatives attended the event.

