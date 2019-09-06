30-day plan: Villagers spring into action in Telangana

By | Published: 12:35 am 12:59 am

Hyderabad: Villages across the State were soaked in festive mood as the implementation of a month-long action plan to address community needs with community partnership got under way on Friday.

Demonstrating a rare gesture of unity, people from different walks of life came together sinking their differences to shoulder the task of developing their habitations in response to the call given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The programme was formally launched by Minister for Panchayati Raj E Dayakar Rao at Gatla Narsingapur village in Bhimadevarpalli mandal addressing the Gram Sabha in the day. He said that the 30-day action plan for villages was a great initiative and it was the brainchild of the Chief Minister. It would usher in a new phase of rapid development in the villages.

Minister for Education G Jagadish Reddy attended the Gram Sabha at Garidepalli village marking the launch of the programme in Suryapet district. He said plantation and protection of saplings to add to the green cover in the village was top on the agenda of the 30-day special action plan. He wanted the villages to appear spick and span by Vijaya Dasami festival as culmination of the month-long special cleanup drive.

At Mudupugal village of Mahabubabad district, Banoth Shankar Naik launched the implementation of the action plan. The Chief Minister’s message was read out at the Gram Sabha. Naik said that people in the villages, irrespective of the political affiliations, should shoulder the task of developing the villages by contributing their mite.

Gram Sabha held at Moranchapalli village in Bhupalapalli district had the participation of people from all the political parties. MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and District Collector Vasam Venkateswarlu appealed to the people to come together and involve themselves in addressing the community needs of the village.

In Rajanna-Sircilla district, Collector Krishna Bhaskar took part in the Gram Sabha at Ragatlapalle village of Yellareddipet mandal. He said the collective effort of the people always paid rich dividends in village development. The administration was extending all support for development of amenities in the villages. People were also expected to make a matching effort to get better results from the special drive.

In Adilabad district, the Gram Sabha held at Ankoli village had the participation of a host of political leaders. MLA and former Minister Jogu Ramanna inaugurated the programme formally in the village.

In Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Zilla Parishad Chairman and former MLA Koram Kanakaiah inaugurated the programme at Bethampudi village of Tekulapalli revenue mandal.

In Khammam district, District Collector RV Karnan and MLA Puvvada Ajay addressed the Gram Sabha held at Chimmapudi village marking the launch of the month-long programme in the day.

