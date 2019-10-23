30 families get 2BHKs in Siddipet

By | Published: 10:20 pm

Siddipet: Oora Tanda, a hamlet of Baddipadagua village of Nanganur Mandal in Siddipet district, erupted in to celebrations on Wednesday when 30 beneficiaries were handed over 2BHK houses by Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

To celebrate the occasion, the villagers invited relatives and friends to participate in the mass house-warming ceremony that was held at 1 pm. The scene was such that the entire Lambada Tanda that wore a festive look seemed to be celebrating Diwali a few days in advance. The Minister made their day by visiting each and every house and exchanged sweets with the beneficiaries.

Addressing the villagers after the house-warming ceremony, Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to construct double bedroom houses for all the eligible poor since he wanted to see each and every family in Telangana lead a life with self-respect. He assured that the government would also construct double bedroom houses for the poor among the higher castes. “No other government in the country has constructed such wonderful houses for the poor,” he added.

The villagers thanked the Chief Minister and Harish Rao, who represents them in the Assembly, for providing them with 2BHK houses.

Earlier, Rao released 70,000 fishlings into Nabhi Cheruvu and 50,000 fishlings into a check dam at Baddipadaga. The Fisheries department also released 50,000 fishlings into another check dam at Akkenapally.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.