30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela raises curiosity

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Popular television anchor Pradeep Machiraju’s debut movie 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela has been raising curiosity not only among his fans but also among regular viewers.

With Amritha Aiyer joining Pradeep in the lead, the movie has completed censor work and is getting ready for release soon. Bring produced by SV Babu and directed by Munna, 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela is said to be a rom-com with some songs that have already gained good patronage.

In particular, the number Neeli Neeli Akasham which was launched by Mahesh Babu, has been a major hit logging in more than 50 million views and preparing the right grounds for the movie release.

Pradeep’s character in the movie comes with dual shades and both have been presented well by the actor, says producer Babu. “We are getting ready to release the movie soon and are confident that it will click with the audience as a love entertainer,” he says.

Music for 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela is provided by Anoop Rubens and the cast includes Subhalekha Sudhakar, Hema, Viva Harsha and Hyper Adi.