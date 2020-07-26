30 sheep die after drinking contaminated water in Nizamabad

By | Published: 7:35 pm

Nizamabad: Thirty sheep died after consuming poisonous water at a field at Thorlikonda village of Nizamabad district on Sunday.

Makkapalli Chinnaiah, a shepherd, on Sunday brought his sheep for grazing on the outskirts of Thorlikonda village of Jakranpally mandal. In the meanwhile, the herd halted and drank water at an agriculture field, where the water was contaminated as the farmer had applied pesticide to his field.

After a while, nearly 30 sheep fell down and died due to the poisonous water. Chinnaiah said that they provided water to his herd near a field in Thorlikonda and not observed that the farmer used pesticide in his field. Due tothe drinking of the poisonous water nearly 30 sheep died causing a loss of property of nearly two lakh. He appealed to the Revenue and Animal Husbandry officials to provide a relief to him for the loss.

