30 suspended for abstaining from poll duties in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: District Collector Gaurav Uppal on Wednesday issued orders suspending 30 employees for abstaining from election duties in the first phase of zilla, mandal Parishad elections. In addition, show cause notices were issued to 86 employees, who skipped the election duty without permission.

Asking the employees to attend elections duties in the second and third phase of the elections, which would be held in Miryalaguda and Nalgonda revenue division, he cautioned that stringent action would be taken against those abstain from election duties.