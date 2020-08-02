30-year-old man hangs self in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:46 pm

Hyderabad: A man hanged himself to death at a house in SR Nagar due to financial issues on Saturday night, the police said.

S Mahesh (30) a native of Kurnool stayed at a house in SR Nagar police station limits. On Saturday night the man hanged himself to death using a rope in the room.

The family members of the man informed the police that Mahesh faced some financial problems and might have ended his life over it. A case under Section 174 of CrPC was booked by the police and investigation taken up.

