300-bed hospital in every district of Telangana: KTR

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s objective is to establish 300-bed super speciality hospitals in every district headquarters, and moves are afoot to achieve this, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Friday.

Rama Rao was speaking at a review meeting with district officials and hospital staff after going on a surprise visit to the district headquarters hospital in Sircilla. The TRS leader made the visit following complaints that pregnant women were being referred to Karimnagar and other hospitals in the absence of gynaecologists in the hospital.

Rama Rao said four gynaecologists would be appointed to the hospital immediately and a CT scan centre would be established besides providing all other facilities. He requested Health Secretary Shanthi Kumari on phone to deploy four committed gynaecologists who should work in the hospital for at least two years. The leader said he would request the Health Minister and Health Secretary to visit the hospital.

He asked officials to come up with proposals to develop Sircilla hospital into a model facility so that he can arrange all the facilities by bringing them to the notice of the Minister and officials.

The government had taken many steps to provide basic facilities in hospitals after the formation of Telangana State, he said, adding that as a result, the number of patients visiting State-run hospitals had increased gradually. Blood banks, ICUs and dialysis centres had also been established in hospitals to cater to the need of patients, he said.

The TRS leader said it was not proper to send patients to other hospitals on the pretext of gynaecologists being not available.

