300 home guards to intensify HMWSSB survey

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) plans to rope in 300 home guards on deputation and also retired water board personnel to intensify the ongoing door-to-door survey, which was launched to identify unauthorised connections and other irregularities in the city.

This apart, the Board has also decided to convene revenue adalaths at respective divisions to clear long-pending issues of the consumers to address the Non-Revenue Water (NRW). To this effect, a 10-day action plan was being prepared and focus will be on auditing of valves fixed to reservoirs, identifying leakages in pipelines, repairs to valves and other aspects.

During a meeting with officials on Friday, HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore directed them to approach the police department to deploy home guards on deputation to intensify the special survey. Around 150 teams will be established with over 400 personnel. There are nearly 10 lakh domestic water connections and 30,000 commercial connections in the city.

During the survey, the teams has so far covered 14,317 connections of which 13,841 were identified as water connections, 1,018 commercial connections, 216 unauthorised connections and other aspects.

As per the survey, the Board will get revenue to the tune of Rs 2 crore through one-time connections charges, besides monthly revenue of Rs 15 lakh. The monthly revenue of the Board was about Rs 120 crore and the expenditure had escalated to Rs 150 crore and the deficit of Rs 30 crore has to be covered and revenues increased, he said. Apart from inspections, the teams will also create awareness among households on water conservation.

