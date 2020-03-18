300 Indians stranded at Kuala Lumpur airport

By | Published: 12:49 am

Thiruvananthapuram: At least 300 Keralites, including students, are stranded at the Kuala Lumpur airport following cancellation of flights to India due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Those stranded have come from various countries, including Philippines, Cambodia and Malaysia. “We are students from Philippines. We are stranded since the past few hours as many flights have been cancelled. We cannot go back to Philippines and neither the Indian government is prepared to take us. We are trying to contact Indian officials. None of us want to go back to Philippines,” a woman student said.

According to her, there are many from various parts of the country, who have been waiting for hours at the transit airport at Kuala Lumpur airport. After they got the boarding pass, they were informed that flights were cancelled, some of them said in a video. Flights to Kerala, Bengaluru and Chennai were also cancelled, the passengers said.

Jose K Mani, Rajya Sabha MP, said he had got in touch with Indian officials. Most stranded passengers were Indian citizens, he said.

In a video, a woman, unable to control her tears, was pleading with authorities to airlift them from Italy. “We can only ask our State and central governments. We want some information if we can come back,” she said.

