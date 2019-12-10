30,000 kg fake cumin made from broom bits seized in UP

By | Published: 1:29 pm

Rae Bareli: The police have recovered 30,000 kg of fake cumin seeds (jeera) made by using pieces of coconut broom bits, molasses, grass and stone powder in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli.

The police has lodged an FIR against seven people in the case and initiated a probe. Officials said that the seized stock could have been sold for Rs 60 lakh in the market.

The cops recovered 30,000 kg of fake ‘cumin seeds’ that was to be transported to different cities in the state after being mixed with real cumin.

Maharajganj Deputy Superintendent of Police Vineet Singh said: “The fake cumin seeds were recovered during a raid at a makeshift jaggery plant in Maharganj area of the district. The fake cumin seeds were mixed with real cumin seeds in 80 to 20 ratio, before being sold to different traders.”

The accused used to purchase grass to make the broom that was cut to cumin seed-sized pieces. It was then mixed with hot molasses and dried to give it the appearance of real cumin seeds. Once dried, the fake cumin seeds were then mixed with small portions of real cumin and sold in the market.

Investigations in the case began following a similar racket which was busted by Delhi Police last month.

“After the seizures in Delhi, we came to know that some people in Maharajganj used to buy the grass used to make brooms but were not involved in broom-making. This raised suspicion and when our teams followed up on them, they turned out to be a gang involved in making fake cumin seeds,” Singh said.

The gang members use to earn 50 to 60 times more profits by selling fake cumin seeds and are believed to have been in operation for more than a year.

Those booked in the case include Prashant Sadu, Kamlesh Maurya, Pankaj Verma, Indrajeet, Pavan Gupta, Rajendra Prasad and Chotelal, all residents of Maharajaganj area in the incident.

The accused have been booked under section 419 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 272 (adulteration of food and drink intended for sale), 273 (sale of noxious food and drink) of the IPC.

The accused are absconding and two police teams have been set up to arrest them,” said the officer.