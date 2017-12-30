Stan Lee files complaint on $300,000 stolen from his bank account

By | Published: 6:34 pm

Los Angeles: Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee has filed a police complaint claiming that $300,000 has been stolen from his account.

The 95-year-old filed the complaint on Tuesday after discovering that the money had been withdrawn without his knowledge, reports tmz.com.

People who look after Lee’s account discovered a cheque for the missing amount marked as a “loan” that they believe may have been forged.

The cheque was made out to “Hands Of Respect LLC”, which is a merchandising company.

The website claimed that “neither Lee nor his money managers wrote or authorised the transaction”.

Lee has created comic book characters like Spider-Man, The Hulk and Iron Man.