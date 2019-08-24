304 recruits complete advanced military training in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: An Attestation Parade was conducted by Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, for 304 recruits on their successful completion of a year-long basic and advanced military training at the Artillery Centre, Golconda, here on Saturday.

Major General N Srinivas Rao, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area and Colonel Commandant, Regiment of Artillery, who reviewed the parade, appreciated the instructors and staff for achieving a high standard of drill in the Attestation Parade.

He lauded the efforts of Artillery Centre in improving the standards of training and also congratulated the parents of the young soldiers. He handed over medals to the recruits for standing the best in drill, physical training, and weapon training. Medal for overall best recruit was awarded to recruit/gunner Sagar Kshetri.

Rao also presented the ‘Gaurav Padaks’ to the parents and guardians for dedicating their wards in the service of the nation. Senior Army officers, instructors and staff interacted with parents and shared their pride.

It was a grand military spectacular of budding young men marching to the tune of ‘Sare Jaha Se Acchha’ in their military attire to assume their place in the Gunner’s fraternity, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter