31.74L students being served super fine quality rice in Telangana

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Hyderabad: About 31.74 lakh students are benefiting from the State government’s decision to supply super fine quality rice to them.

About 98,803 tonnes of super fine quality rice is being supplied to about 4,020 hostels with 9.01 lakh students and 27,406 schools with 22.73 lakh students.

Replying to members’ queries during the ‘Question Hour’ on Monday, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said about Rs 306.62 crore was spent as on September 7 for the 2019-20 academic year. The total budget allocation for the scheme was Rs 1,372.21 crore towards subsidy on rice including expenditure on the supply of super fine quality rice.

In response to another question, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud informed the House that the State government was ready to procure tree climbing machines for toddy tappers if any suitable ones were available in the market. He said a detailed exercise was carried out by a team of experts from IIT-Hyderabad, JNTU-Hyderabad, Osmania University, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University and Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticulture University earlier to examine multi-tree climbing devices. “It was found that tree-climbing machines were not suitable for use on toddy trees,” he said.