31 Inter students booked in Nirmal for malpractice

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Nirmal: As many as 31 students belonging to two government junior colleges were booked for allegedly indulging in mass copying in English subject during ongoing annual Intermediate II year examinations in Nirmal district on Saturday.

MC Alexander, Nirmal Intermediate Nodal Officer said that 21 students of Mudhole Junior College and 10 from Bhainsa Junior College were caught by a team of special observers from the Board of Intermediate Education, when they were committing the malpractice. Memos were issued to principals of the two institutes, seeking their explanation and action would be taken against them based on a primary report.

