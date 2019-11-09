31 persons booked by Rachakonda SHE teams in 45 days

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: A Masters of Technology graduate, an intermediate student and two minors were among the 31 persons caught by the Rachakonda SHE Teams in the last 45 days. The SHE Teams booked 39 cases, including 20 criminal cases too.

In one case, B Srikanth (28), an MTech graduate from Meerpet, was arrested for harassing a homemaker. They were classmates and became friends during their college days in 2018 and for a project, the victim sought Srikanth’s help. Taking advantage, Srikanth took her to his room and misbehaved. He also captured pictures and videos of them together.

He started harassing her from the time she got married by making calls and forcing her to talk to him daily. When she blocked his number, he threatened to share their photos with her husband. Based on her complaint, the suspect was arrested by the Meerpet police and remanded in judicial custody.

In another case, a 19-year-old girl from Kothapet was harassed by B Saidulu, a private employee from Chennai. When the girl rejected his advances, Saidulu started stalking and harassing her. He also made abusive and threatening phone calls. Based on her complaint, Saidulu was held.

Apart from this, the SHE Teams also conducted decoy operations at various hotspots, including schools, colleges and bus stands and caught those found harassing women.

The Kushaiguda She Team in a decoy operation at Yellareddyguda in Jawaharnagar caught three youngsters, including a Disc Jockey and an intermediate student, for harassing schoolgirls and handed them over to the police for further investigation. The Bhongir team during a decoy operation caught two teenagers from Yadadri town for harassing women by passing lewd comments.

Officials said they were receiving many complaints from hotspots like metro trains and stations, junctions, bus stops, working places and colleges.

All the complaints were attended and criminal and petty cases booked. They were counselled by the professional counsellors of Bhumika Women’s Collective in the presence of their family members. Minors were counselled by a

chief consultant psychologist.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat requested women to approach the SHE Teams directly or through WhatsApp-9490617111 or dial 100 whenever they face sexual harassment.

